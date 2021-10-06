How Television Networks Are Celebrating Winter Holidays in 2021

Television networks are unveiling holiday-themed content and programming, including classic holiday films, live specials and more.

For example, The CW will once again air the beloved animated classic “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m., as well as on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. It also brings back “Silent Night – A Song For The World” on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and again on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

Read a full list of holiday programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce titles.)

“The Claus Family” (Netflix, Nov. 1) – When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas. Starring Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker and Stefaan Degand, “The Claus Family” is directed by Matthias Temmermans and written by Temmermans and Ruben Vandenborre.

“Love Hard” (Netflix, Nov. 5) – Hopeless romantic but perpetually single L.A. journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the east coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). “Love Hard” also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan. Hernán Jiménez directs and Steven Bello, Brendan Ferguson and Max King executive produced. “Love Hard” is produced by McG and Mary Viola.

“Father Christmas is Back” (Netflix, Nov. 7) – Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when the long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their ancestral manor.

“Christmas Flow” (Netflix, Nov. 17) – An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. Both of them attempt to make the relationship work despite their many differences.

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star” (Netflix, Nov. 18) – When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s cousin Fiona who teams up with a mysterious man from her past. Vanessa Hudgens reprises her role and also produces alongside Brad Kevoy. Additionally, the film is directed by Mike Rohl and executive produced by Rohl, Katrina Stagner, Steven Berman, Brian Donovan, Andrew Riach, Robin Bernheim Burger, Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe.

“Blown Away: Christmas” (Netflix, Nov. 19) – Bobby Berk hosts a holiday edition of this glassblowing competition series where five past contestants will return for a series of Christmas-themed challenges. The winner will go home with a $10,000 cash prize and an additional $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Katherine Gray judges.

“Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast” (Netflix, Nov. 23) – Waffles and Mochi find themselves in charge of planning a new holiday tradition called Freezie Day.

“Robin Robin” (Netflix, Nov. 24) – A stop-motion holiday musical following Robin, who is raised by a family of mice after her egg rolls into a trash dump. She sets off on a heist to prove herself as a mouse, but begins to learn who she really is.

“A Boy Called Christmas” (Netflix, Nov. 24) – An ordinary young boy Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. The film is adapted from the novel by Matt Haig and features Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte with Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith. Gil Kenan directs, Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin produce.

“A Castle For Christmas” (Netflix, Nov. 26) – Famed author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland in hopes of buying a small castle but is met with resistance by the owner Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) who is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. This holiday romance is directed by Mary Lambert and produced by Brad Kevoy, with executive producers Shields, Amanda Phillips, Steven R. McGlothen, Steven Berman, Katrina Stagner and Eric Jarboe.

“School of Chocolate” (Netflix, Nov. 26) – Eight pastry and chocolate professionals learn from renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon throughout eight episodes, and one student will win a prize package including a big career opportunity. Executive producers include Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley and Andrea Richter. Super Delicious produces.

“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021” (The CW, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.) – This holiday special will be hosted by Dean Cain and features some of today’s most famous magicians. This special is from Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air Dec. 22 at 9 p.m.

“Wellington Paranormal” (The CW, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m.) – The comedy series will air a special holiday episode titled “‘Twas the Patrol Before Christmas.” The series was created by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

“Elves” (Netflix, Nov. 28) – A family of four travels to a remote island in Denmark, discovering a strongly religious community that lives among fierce elves from the woods. When the daughter brings home throws off the balance by bringing home a baby elf, everyone on the island must fight for survival.

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” (The CW, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.) – Set in the 1933 Depression Era, this new television film is told through the eyes of 17-year-old John Boy as he is expected to support his family but secretly wants to be a writer. However, his life is changed forever when a storm threatens his father’s arrival for Christmas. The film stars Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, Ben Lawson and Richard Thomas. It is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive produced by Sam Haskell, “The Waltons’ Homecoming” was written by Jim Strain and directed by Lev L. Spiro. An encore presentation will air Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories” (Netflix, Nov. 30) – In these winter-themed episodes, Charlie and his new friend Yetilda D. Yeti go on new snowy adventures.

“Beebo Saves Christmas” (The CW, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.) – The animated one-hour special follows Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, as he decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus. The special features Christ Kattan, Ernie Hudson, Ben Diskin, Kimiko Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keith Ferguson and Victor Garber. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, “Beebo Saves Christmas” is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klenner, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu. An encore presentation will air Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

“World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas” (The CW, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m.) – Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, the special showcases an array of cute animals in celebration of the holiday season. “World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas” is produced by Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

“Single All the Way” (Netflix, Dec. 2) – Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re in a relationship, until a blind date with trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) changes everything. The film is directed by Michael Mayer, produced by Joel S. Rice and executive produced by Mayer and Chad Hodge, also featuring Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy.

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4” (Netflix, Dec. 3) – Past contestants return in two winter-themed episodes judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The special is produced by Love Productions, with executive producers including Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith.

“Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (Netflix, Dec. 3) – Shaun must save Timmy, who goes missing during a raid to get bigger stockings for the flock. Steve Cox directs and Giles Pilbrow writes based on his story co-written with Mark Burton. Richard Beek produces.

“David and the Elves”(Netflix, Dec. 6) – After moving to a big city, David’s parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. With the help of Albert the Elf, they round up Santa and David’s parents for a journey full of adventures. The film was directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero, with Kiko Martínez for Nadie es perfecto serving as producer.

“Christmas Around The World” (The CW, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.) – The new special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including Christmas dinners as well. “Christmas Around The World” is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie and produced by Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

“Penn & Teller: Merry Fool US” (The CW, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.) – “Penn & Teller: Merry Fool US” will showcase the magic duo Penn and Teller joined by host Alyson Hannigan to kick off the holiday season. This special features magicians and costumes as well as a Christmas trophy. “Penn & Teller: Merry Fool US” is created and produced by 1/17 Productions, and Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder, Penn Jillette and Teller executive produce.

“Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021” (The CW, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.) – This holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever, one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the special will also feature other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; JUMA Entertainment produced. An encore presentation will air Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.

“StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year” (Netflix, Dec. 14) – All of StarBeam’s greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve, so Zoey must train her cousin Zane to be the family’s next superhero.

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021” (The CW, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.) – This 90-minute holiday music event will celebrate the season with performances by the year’s most popular recording artists. An encore presentation will air Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.

“Dogs of the Year 2021” (The CW, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.) – This holiday special will feature and highlight the best dog stories of 2021, celebrating dogs that achieve the nearly impossible. Hosted by Kevin Frazier, the special is produced by JUMA Entertainment and is executive produced Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. An encore presentation will air Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

“A California Christmas: City Lights”(Netflix, Dec. 16) – It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’ve been happy running their dairy farm and winery — until businesses and family obligations call him back to the city and threaten to derail their romance. The film is directed by Shaun Piccinino, with Ali Afshar and Daniel Aspromonte serving as producers.

“The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (The CW, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.) – This year’s annual parade will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. The special is presented and produced by Associated Television International.

“Grumpy Christmas” (Netflix, Dec. 22) – Don Servando and his “extended hippie family” travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don’s ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don tries to prove to his family that Alicia is only looking out for herself — even if that means ruining Christmas. The film is directed by Raúl Martínez with Gerardo Gatica and Alberto Müffelmann serving as producers.

“1000 Miles From Christmas” / “1000 kms de la Navidad” (Netflix, Dec. 24) – A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a 30-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time which results to him hating all things Christmas. After spending the holidays on the beach every year, Raúl’s boss makes him attend a business trip to audit a “Turrones de Valverde” factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. The film is directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero, with Kiko Martínez serving as producer.

“Popstar’s Best of 2021” (The CW, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.) – This special will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2021 based on polls from Popstar Magazine. “Popstar’s Best of 2021” will be hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and is presented by Associated Television International.

“A Naija Christmas” (Netflix, Coming in December) – Three sons race to fulfill their mother’s wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for. The film is directed by Kunle Afolayan, with Golden Effects Pictures producing.