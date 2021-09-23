How Television Networks Are Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which happens from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, television networks are unveiling slates of themed content including new campaigns, sports broadcasting, live specials and more.

Among this year’s programming options is NBCUniversal and Telemundo’s “Come With Us,” an initiative that includes special programming and digital elements designed to reach audiences in both English and Spanish. The campaign will kick off on “Today” and “Hoy Dia,” followed by an on-air roadblock during prime time. Telemundo will also incorporate social media initiatives, including “Latinos Imparables” and “Unstoppable Women.” NBCUniversal will incorporate segments and specials from NBC News and MSNBC, including “Generation LatinX,” “Dis(Owning) Hispanic” and “The New Latino Landscape.”

Additionally, NBC Sports will highlight Latino artists contributing to mural paintings with “On Her Turf” highlighting Latina athletes participating in social roadblocks; CNBC Digital will spotlight prominent business leaders from the Latinx community; Universal Kids will spotlight Latinx youth sharing the icons who inspire them; and Peacock will celebrate Latinx icons in film and comedy.

Ovation Now is streaming programs about different Latin American locations and Latinx celebrities, including the documentary “Bruno Mars: Just the Way I Am,” the “Inside the Actors Studio” episode featuring Jennifer Lopez, and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” episodes in whch Bourdain traveled to Mexico, Chile, Panama and more.

Read a full list of Hispanic Heritage Month programming below. (More programming will be added to the list as networks announce titles.)

“Paley Front Row presented by Citi: Salute to Hispanic Achievements in Television” (YouTube, currently streaming) — AP entertainment reporter Marcela Isaza moderates a conversation between NBC News senior national correspondent and NBC News Now anchor Tom Llamas; ESPN baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza; and actor, producer and activist Wilmer Valderrama. They discuss Hispanic achievements in television as well as their own journeys. Watch the conversation here.

“PaleyImpact: The Growing Influence of Hispanic Voices in Journalism” (YouTube, currently streaming) — Fututo Media founder Maria Hinojosa moderates a conversation with Hispanic TV journalists to discuss the importance of having diverse perspectives on issues that matter to the Hispanic community. Panelists include Univision News anchor Ilia Calderón, Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday anchor José Díaz-Balart, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, journalist and producer María Elena Salinas, and ABC News anchor and chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. Watch the conversation here.

“Paley Center Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘Malverde: El Santo Patrón’” (YouTube, currently streaming) — The cast and creative team of Telemundo’s upcoming drama “Malverde: El Santo Patrón” discuss how they recreated late 1800s and early 1900s Mexico to tell the story of the legendary Mexican bandit Jesús Malverde, played by Pedro Fernández. Watch the conversation here.

“CBS Saturday Mornings” (CBS, Sept. 25) — A profile on former NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

“CBS Mornings” (CBS, Sept. 29 at 7 a.m.) — Mireya Villarreal will report on how one woman’s lupus diagnosis and resulting dietary restrictions led her family to launch Siete, a gluten-free Latino food company.

“PaleyFrontRow presented by Citi: ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’” (YouTube, Sept. 30) — Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan and Emily Estefan discuss upcoming episodes of their Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” and the importance of authentic portrayals of Hispanic women in the media. The conversation will premiere on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel.

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.) — A profile on artist, social activist and potter Roberto Lugo.

“CBS Mornings” (CBS, Oct. 4 at 7 a.m.) — Lilia Luciano will interview Rita Moreno about Latinx representation in Hollywood and the barriers she’s faced in her acting career. Luciano will also interview screenwriter and producer Gloria Calderon-Kellett.

“Paley Center Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘Vencer El Pasado’” (YouTube, Oct. 6) — Actors Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli and showrunner Rosy Ocampo discuss the return of Televisa and Univision’s telenovela “Vencer El Pasado.” The conversation will premiere on the Paley Center for Media’s YouTube page.

“CBS Saturday Mornings” (CBS, Oct. 9) — A profile on Washington football head coach Ron Rivera.