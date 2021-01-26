Israeli Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV Plus

Israeli-produced espionage thriller “ Tehran ,” created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder and “Magpie” writer Omri Shenhar, has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV Plus after being hailed by critics following its global premiere.

“Tehran” was the first non-English language series to be released on Apple’s streaming service in September after it bought international distribution rights shortly after the show’s original debut in Israel in June 2020. The Hebrew and Persian-language geopolitical thriller tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes undercover on a mission in the titular Iranian capital. Sultan is joined by cast members Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

Dana Eden and Maor Kohn are series creators alongside Zonder, as well as director Daniel Skyrkin and writer Shenhar. “Tehran” is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emersen for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Israeli’s government-owned channel Kan 11 . “Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.