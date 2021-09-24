‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie Set at Paramount Plus as Creator Jeff Davis Inks MTV Entertainment Studios Overall Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

A movie revival of the “Teen Wolf” MTV series is in the works at Paramount Plus as part of a new overall deal series creator Jeff Davis has signed with MTV Entertainment Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

Davis’ multi-year deal will see him write and executive produce the film, with talks currently underway with original series cast members to return. The news comes on the four year anniversary of the original “Teen Wolf” finale on MTV.

In addition to the “Teen Wolf” movie, Davis will also develop a new series for the streamer based on Edo Van Belkom’s “Wolf Pack” books, with Davis serving as showrunner on that series. Finally, the previously announced “Aeon Flux” live-action reboot — on which Davis will serve as showrunner and pilot director — has moved over to Paramount Plus after originally being set up at MTV.

Davis’ slate falls under the purview of MTV Entertainment president and CEO Chris McCarthy, who has previously laid out a strategy of using existing IP within the ViacomCBS ecosystem while also building out new franchises to boost the company’s programming and streaming efforts.

In addition to developing “Teen Wolf,” Davis also served as executive producer and showrunner on the series throughout its run. He is also known for creating the hit CBS procedural “Criminal Minds,” which ended its time on the broadcaster in 2020 after 15 seasons and over 300 episodes.

He is repped by WME, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

In the “Teen Wolf” movie, a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Tyler Posey starred as McCall in the original series, with the cast also including Dylan O’Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Arden Cho. It was loosely based on the 1985 Michael J. Fox feature comedy of the same name. The show aired on MTV from 2011-2017 for six seasons and 100 episodes. In December, the full series will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

In “Wolf Pack,” a teenage boy and girl’s lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. There are four books in the “Wolf Pack” series, which were released between 2004 and 2008.

Finally, “Aeon Flux” is a reimagining of the MTV animated series that aired from 1991-1995. It was previously adapted into a live-action film starring Charlize Theron in 2005. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic near future where countries no longer exist, reduced to Spartan like city-states locked in perpetual war, where children are turned into lethal soldiers and every citizen carries a gun. One young woman rises up to rebel against her Orwellian government as she becomes the hero known as Aeon Flux. Gale Anne Hurd serves as executive producer for Valhalla Entertainment after having produced the film version.