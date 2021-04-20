‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals What’s Next for Richmond

“Ted Lasso” is back. The AFC Richmond coach and team are reunited in the first trailer for the hotly anticipated second season. Along with this first look, Apple TV Plus revealed the premiere date for the new season, July 23, 2021.

So what awaits the Diamond Dogs in the new episodes? New characters and the same delicious biscuits.

“This year kindness makes a comeback,” the trailer heralds, a clear nod to the countless positive reviews “Lasso” received for being a beacon of positivity in a year of unrelenting bad news.

Obviously, Jason Sudeikis has returned as the titular character Lasso along with the rest of his crew: Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Despite being kicked out of the Premier League, Lasso’s spirits are unsurprisingly high as he readies Richmond for a new season they have to win to get back into the big leagues.

However, the team itself might still be suffering from their big season finale loss because this year they’re joined by cast newcomer Sarah Niles who has been hired as AFC Richmond’s sports psychologist.

The critically-acclaimed comedy has been gobbling up awards including a Golden Globe and SAG award for Sudeikis. Plus the series won every award it was nominated for at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards including a best-supporting actress win for Waddingham.

All this success made it pretty easy for Apple to go ahead and give the green light to “Ted Lasso” for a third season as well.

Watch the full trailer for season two below.