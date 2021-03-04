‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Adds Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles has been cast in “Ted Lasso” Season 2 at Apple.

Niles will play Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond. The second season of the popular series is currently in production, with Apple having ordered a third season already.

Niles recently wrapped on the limited series “Viewpoint” for creators Harry Bradbeer and Ed Whitmore. She has also recently been seen in “I May Destroy You,” “Trying,” “Dracula,” and “Catastrophe.” She is also known for her theater work, having starred in the National Theatre’s “Three Sisters” as well as productions for the Royal Court, Old Vic, and Bush Theatre.

She is repped by Denton Brierley, Alan Siegel Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis won his first ever Golden Globe Award this past Sunday for his role in the series. It has also been nominated for Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild, and Critics Choice Award nominations.

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis as the titular Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.