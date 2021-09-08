‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Among Five Cast in Dan Harmon Fox Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’

Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated comedy “Krapopolis” at Fox has cast Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell in the lead roles.

The series, which was picked up to series in February, centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

In the series, Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family – forged in patricide and infidelity – she’s known as the trashy one. Berry is Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress. Ayoade and Berry previously starred in the British sitcom “The IT Crowd.” Ayoade has recently lent his voice to films like “Soul” and “The Lego Movie 2,” and shows like “The Mandalorian.” Berry currently stars in the Emmy-nominated FX series “What We Do in the Shadows.” Murphy recently starred in the Quibi series “Mapleworth Murders.” Trussell is a stand up comedian who created and stars in the Netflix animated series “The Midnight Gospel.”

“Krapopolis” is the first show that Harmon set up under his broadcast-only direct animation deal with Fox. Harmon is the creator and executive producer of the series. Jordan Young will serve as executive producer and showrunner, working under Harmon’s supervision and handling day-to-day activities on the show. Fox Entertainment will wholly own and finance “Krapopolis,” with Bento Box providing the animation.