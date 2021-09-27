‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR.

Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work on the show.

“Ted Lasso” was nominated for 20 Emmys at this year’s ceremony, ultimately winning seven. Along with Waddingham’s win, the show won for best comedy series while Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein won for best actor and best supporting actor in a comedy respectively. The show was renewed for a third season prior to the start of production on Season 2.

Along with “Ted Lasso,” Waddingham currently recurs on the hit Netflix comedy series “Sex Education,” which debuted its third season on Sept. 17 and was recently renewed for a fourth. She is known for her memorable role as Septa Unella, a.k.a. the Shame Nun, on the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Her other TV roles include “12 Monkeys,” “In the Club,” “Krypton,” and “The Entire Universe.”

Waddingham is also an accomplished theater actress, including originating the role of the Lady in the Lake in the West End production of “Spamalot.” Her other stage roles include “Kiss Me, Kate” and “A Little Night Music.”