‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence Team With Jason Segel for Apple Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso’s” Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence are uniting with Jason Segel on the Apple comedy series “Shrinking,” Variety has learned.

Goldstein, Lawrence, and Segel will all serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with Segel also set to star. Lawrence will executive produce under his Doozer Productions banner along with Jeff Ingold. Doozer’s Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, will produce.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Apple has ordered 10 episodes of the series.

This marks the latest Apple project for Lawrence. The “Ted Lasso” co-creator is also currently working on the drama series “Bad Monkey” starring Vince Vaughn. Goldstein currently stars in “Ted Lasso” in the role of Roy Kent, for which he won the Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a comedy. Goldstein also serves as a writer and co-producer on the series. “Ted Lasso” picked up 20 nominations in total at this year’s Emmy Awards, ultimately winning seven, including best comedy series.

“Shrinking” is also the second Apple project for Segel. He will star in the Apple film “The Sky Is Everywhere,” based on the YA novel of the same name. Segel also recently created the AMC series “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” in which he also starred. He has also written or co-written several of his films, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Sex Tape,” and “The Muppets.”

Segel is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Goldstein is repped by Mosaic, B-Side Management and LARK. Lawrence is repped by ICM and attorney Jared Levine.