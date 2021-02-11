TBS Sets ‘Wipeout’ Revival Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, TBS announced the premiere date of “Wipeout,” and Netflix released the first look at Michelle Obama’s new children’s cooking show “Waffles + Mochi.”

DATES

TBS announced that its newly re-imagined version of the extreme obstacle course series, “Wipeout,” will premiere on April 1 at 9 p.m. The game show will be hosted by superstars John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek serving as field host. The 20-hour series “takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize.” Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS. Cena; Sharon Levy; DJ Nurre; Shyam Balsé; Keith Geller and Matt Kunitz, who also created the original series and serves as showrunner, executive produce. Watch a trailer below.

HBO Max announced that the first three episodes of their original series “Generation” will premiere on March 11 and then drop episodes weekly on the next three consecutive Thursdays, with Episodes 4 and 5 on March 18, Episodes 6 and 7 March 25 and one more on on April 1. Additionally, eight episodes more episodes will launch later this year. “Generation” is described as “a dark yet playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.” The cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Creators Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz serve as executive producers for We’re Not Brothers Productions on the series along with Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions, Sharr White and John Melfi. Co-executive producers are Sono Patel and Fernanda Coppel. The series is produced by Marissa Díaz and Michael Cohen for Good Thing Going Productions.

Hallmark Channel announced that the seventh season of “Good Witch,” which sees Catherine Bell and James Denton returning for more magical adventures in the bucolic burb of Middleton, will premiere on May 16 at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the murder mystery film “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con,” starring Candace Cameron Bure in the titular role as a sleuth who sets out to solve the murder of her mother’s (Marilu Henner) real estate client, will premiere on March 14 at 8 p.m. Also, “Mystery 101: Killer Timing” will debut on March 21 at 8 p.m. In this continuation of the “Mystery 101” franchise, an escaped serial killer and an attempt on Travis’ (Kristoffer Polaha) life provides the most dangerous case yet as Amy (Jill Wagner) and Travis team up with his FBI agent ex-wife (Erin Cahill) to find the connection before it’s too late.

Hallmark also announced the return of its annual “Spring Fling” programming event, which features five all-new original movies that premiere every Saturday night at 9 p.m. “Chasing Waterfalls” will kick off the event on March 20, centering on a woman named Amy (Cindy Busby) who is assigned to photograph a fabled waterfall and ends up falling for her rugged guide, Mark (Christopher Russell). “Breakup Bootcamp,” which premieres on March 27, stars Italia Ricci as a woman who runs a boot camp for people who have been recently heartbroken and begins to form a connection with new client Ben (Ryan Paevey), who is also an undercover reporter investigating whether her boot camp is a fad or a phenomenon. “One Perfect Wedding,” which premieres on April 3, stars Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams as a group of young people that attempt to put together a perfect wedding in just under 10 days. “As Luck Would Have It” premieres on April 10 and follows a woman (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) that travels to Ireland to acquire land that is perfect for a resort, and in the process, decides to enter the town’s world-renowned matchmaking festival to prove her investment in the community and win over a handsome local (Allen Leech). Finally, “Right in Front of Me” (working title) premieres on April 17. In it, Carly (Janel Parrish) gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick (Marco Grazzini) starts giving her advice.

BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, announced the exclusive premiere of the latest installment of the groundbreaking “Up” series, “63 Up,” which will be available on March 9. Directed by Michael Apted, this documentary anthology series returns every seven years to offer insight into the premise of whether or not our adult lives are pre-determined by our earliest influences and by the social class in which we are raised. The series first appeared in 1964.

Discovery Plus announced its feature documentary slate for the first half of 2021: “The Walrus and the Whistleblower” will be released on March 4, “My Beautiful Sister” will premiere on March 11, “Groomed” will debut on March 18, “Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad” will be released on March 25, “Future People: The Family of Donor 5114” will debut on April 10, “Genius Factory” premieres on May 20, “Apocalypse ’45” launches May 27 and “Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes” debuts on June 3. “The Walrus and the Whistleblower” follows Phil Demers‘ crusade to free the walrus Smooshi, while “My Beautiful Sister” highlights a group of children and their inspirational experiences at Camp Say in New York. “Groomed” is the story of filmmaker Gwen van de Pas as she returns to her hometown in search of answers about the man who sexually abused her as a child; “Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad” tells the story of a father that was kidnapped in Columbia through the family’s archival video footage; “Future People: The Family of Donor 5114,” which was filmed over the course of eight years, follows a group of adolescents who discover that they were conceived from the same sperm donor, forming an unlikely family of familiar strangers; “Genius Factory” is about the controversial ‘Nobel Prize sperm bank’ of the 1980s and ’90s; “Apocalypse ’45” recounts the end of World War II and features never-before-seen footage, and lastly, “Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes” explores the global phenomenon of Super Volcanoes and the threats they pose to the rest of the world.

ALLBLK announced its weekly variety talk show called “Social Society,” which will provide a fresh look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, as well as featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy, will premiere on Feb. 22. The show will be hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (“Games People Play”). Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode will invite a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race and politics.

FIRST LOOKS

CNN‘s “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” examines U.S. President Abraham Lincoln‘s story under a new lens by exploring his complicated and tragic personal life with his history-making political career, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look at the project ahead of its Feb. 14 premiere. Narrated by Emmy-award winning actor Sterling K. Brown, the six-part docuseries uses a mix of expert interviews, cinematic recreations and exclusive artifacts. Executive producers on “Lincoln: Divided We Stand” are Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch for Glass Entertainment, as well as Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. “This docuseries takes a comprehensive look at the complicated life of Abraham Lincoln, going deep into the story of a great leader who had the rare ability to compromise and grow during his political career. He was a powerful writer and orator whose words reflected his strength of character and humanity, and those sentiments he expressed in his time are still important today,” Glass told Variety.

Netflix released the first look at Michelle Obama‘s new children’s cooking show “Waffles + Mochi,” which is set to debut on March 16. In an effort to promote healthier eating habits, Obama will join the puppets as they follow a “magical flying shopping cart” on “ingredient missions” all over the world. Common, Gaten Matarazzo, Jack Black, Lyric Lewis, Rashida Jones, Tan France and Zach Galifianakis will serve as guests on the series. Executive producers are Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner, who also serve as showrunners; Tonia Davis; Priya Swaminathan and both Michelle and Barack Obama. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Time Studios and Known announced that they have won the exclusive documentary rights to “Inspiration4,” which will follow the first all-civilian mission to space. The mission will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, who is donating the three crew seats to members of the public who best exemplify the humanitarian spirit of the mission. The project will “serve as a definitive chronicle of the history of space exploration, examining how this major milestone was reached and contemplating its implications for the future.” Connor Schell (“The Last Dance,” “O.J.: Made in America”) will serve as executive producer for the documentary through his new non-scripted production studio. Time Studios’ Jonathan Woods (“A Year in Space,” “The Mars Generation”) will serve as lead producer.

CASTING

Andrew Barth Feldman (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical”) and Asher Angel (“Andi Mack,” “Shazam!”) will guest star in the upcoming second season of the Disney Plus original “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The show is follows in the footsteps of the “High School Musical” films, set in high school and reimagined for today’s young audience. It stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

GREENLIGHTS

Bounce, a broadcast and multi-platform network serving African Americans, has announced an original TV movie sprung from its top-rated series “Saints & Sinners.” The movie event, titled “Judgment Day,” will premiere on Valentine’s Day and serve as a bridge to the April debut of the series’ fifth season. Set against the backdrop of a large southern church community, the show follows an ensemble cast in “pursuit of power, intertwined with greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual affairs and murder.” Vanessa Bell Calloway and Donna Biscoe star. The project is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson. Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner on the series and executive producer and writer on the two-hour film.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Kevin James, Kat Dennings and Mammoth WVH will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Cardi B, Alex Moffat and Lang Lang. Blake Shelton will be guest star on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“; “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Will Forte and Annie Mumolo, and “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Mila Kunis and Robin Thicke.