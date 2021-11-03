TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers’ and TruTV’s ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed; ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ Set Premiere Dates

TBS’ “Miracle Workers” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi and TruTV’s “Tacoma FD” have been greenlit for fourth installments, the “TNets” (TBS, TNT, TruTV) announced today in a statement.

In addition, TBS has picked up “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” for a 10-episode series and the network has set premiere dates for “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “American Dad!” (Jan. 20 and Jan. 24, respectively). TNT’s “Snowpiercer” will debut its third season on Jan. 24.

“’Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ never fail to deliver good times, good laughs and passionate fans. We love the unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy of these shows,” Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, co-heads of scripted programming for the TNets, said in the announcement. “The fact that they continue to resonate so strongly with audiences speaks to the dedication of their creators and their brilliant network executives.”

Each season of the anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” features the same cast playing different roles in a new setting. In addition to starring, Radcliffe and Buscemi executive produce alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, Lorne Michaels and showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. The sitcom, which has taken its cast to Heaven, the Dark Ages and the Old West, was created by Simon Rich and has reached 18 million viewers to date.

“Tacoma FD,” set in a firehouse in one of the country’s rainiest cities, stars Station 24 leaders Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme and their eclectic crew, portrayed by Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison. “Tacoma FD” is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme (“Super Troopers”), David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios.

“Kill the Orange-Faced Bear,” a 10-episode comedy written, created and executive produced by “Blue Mountain State” alum Romanski (Chris Romano), is about one man’s epic revenge journey after a bear — named Brenda — eats his girlfriend. The cast lineup includes Damon Wayans Jr., Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovsky and Kate Torrence. Comedian Sarah Silverman will voice Brenda and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) voices Pauline, a bear described as having “perfect fur and nails who uses her feminine wiles to seduce Brenda’s husband.” Sam Richardson voices another bear named Steve.

“I’ve loved the idea for ‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’ from the minute we heard the pitch and felt that it was a dead-center shot at the target of popular absurdist humor we’ve become known for,” Brett Weitz, general manager of the TNets, added. “Romanski and our brilliant cast bring a fresh concept to life that’s right for our fans. We take great pride in all the series we create and all we have the honor of renewing — both scripted and unscripted. The storytellers and stars we feature are quite simply the best partners in helping us continue to carefully build foundational connections with our loyal audience.”

Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher of Underground (“Snowfall”), Alex Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Wayans Jr. also executive produce; Szymanski directed the pilot.