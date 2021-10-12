Taraji P. Henson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88, attorney Matt Johnson and The Lede Company.

Henson is a star on both the big and small screen, with her iconic role as fearsome family matriarch Cookie Lyon on the Fox music drama “Empire” earning her two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe, a three BET Awards. Henson also earned an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best actress in a miniseries or movie for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” Henson’s other well known TV roles include “Person of Interest,” “Boston Legal,” and “The Division.”

On the film side, Henson is known for her breakout role in the 2005 film “Hustle & Flow.” She followed that up with her Oscar nominated performance in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She would later receive widespread acclaim for playing NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in “Hidden Figures.” She has also starred in films like “Smokin’ Aces,” “Proud Mary,” and “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

Outside of acting, Henson released the memoir “Around the Way Girl” in 2016. The book recounts, in part, her education at Howard University and her attempts to make it in Hollywood. In 2018, she launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her father, with the foundation aiming to offer mental health services and scholarships for mental health education to African American students.

In early 2020, Henson launched her haircare line, TPH by Taraji, with Target. Later that year, she also launched her production company TPH Entertainment, which has a first-look deal with Twentieth Century Television.