Talia Parkinson-Jones Will Executive Produce ‘Today With Hoda & Jenna’

Daytime TV veteran Talia Parkinson-Jones has been named the new executive producer of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today” show, placing a new supervisor atop an hour that helps the network reach critical morning audiences.

Parkinson-Jones will oversee an hour that is anchored by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. She is slated to take on the new role starting on Oct. 18, and replaces Joanne LaMarca, who is departing.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Talia to ‘Today,’” said Libby Leist, the NBC News senior vice president who oversees “Today.” “Her extensive daytime television experience is matched by her energy and creativity, and we look forward to her joining our team.”

Parkinson-Jones recently served as consulting producer on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.” In 2019, she launched and co-executive produced the syndicated daytime talk show “Tamron Hall,” and was elevated to executive producer of the series in 2020. Parkinson-Jones spent 10 seasons working for “The Wendy Williams Show,” and served as co-executive producer. Over the course of her career, she developed and executive-produced BET Network’s one-hour red carpet fashion series “Wendy’s Style Squad” and served as casting director for the game show “Cash Cab.”

Parkinson-Jones graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in public communications. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and two sons.

Meredith Reis, an NBC News veteran, has been named senior broadcast producer of the fourth hour, effective immediately. Reis began her career as a researcher for “Today,” and has worked on all four hours of the program covering breaking news, features and live events. For the past two years, she has served as senior producer for the 10 a.m. hour. Reis will report to Parkinson-Jones, who will report to Leist.