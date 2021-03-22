Patrick Coker, Adam Wiesen to Serve as Head Writers on ‘Tales’ Season 3 at BET (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Coker and Adam Wiesen have been named the new head writers of the BET series “Tales” going into the show’s third season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is a scripted anthology of “song stories” weaving classic and current hip-hop songs into visual narratives from the lyrics of some of hip-hop’s greatest hits. Past episodes have covered songs like “F— the Police” by NWA, Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got A Story to Tell”, Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted”, and Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen.” Season 1 of the series debuted in 2017. Season 2 then launched in 2019, including episodes based around songs like Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and “My Mind Playing Tricks On Me” by the Geto Boys. The 10-episode second season concluded in September 2019. There is not currently a premiere date for Season 3.

Coker and Wiesen will take over from former head writer Robert Munic. Coker will also be making his directorial debut for an episode centered on “C.R.E.A.M” by Wu-Tang Clan. The duo previously wrote the Season 1 finale of the series as well as multiple episodes of Season 2. They also both worked together on the feature “Shankman’s.”

Coker’s other credits include the shorts “Winter Echo,” “I’m Dracula for Pete’s Sake,” and “Milk.” “Tales” marked Wiesen’s television writing debut.

Coker and Wiesen are repped by Buchwald and attorney Josh Sandler.

“Tales” was created by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo. He also executive produces under his Visionary Ideas Productions banner along with Ron Robinson and Munic. Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal, Eric Tomosunas also produce.