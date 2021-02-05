Syfy’s ‘Wynonna Earp’ to End After Fourth Season

Syfy female-driven supernatural western “Wynonna Earp” is officially concluding its run after the end of its current and fourth season.

The remaining six episodes will air starting on March 5 and will end with the fourth season finale on April 9.

“I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing ‘Wynonna Earp’ to our loyal and passionate audience,” said creator, executive producer and showrunner Emily Andras. “We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future.”

The series, which blended comedy, drama, western and horror, drew accolades over the years for its LGBTQ+ representation, earning four GLAAD nominations. Produced in Calgary by Seven24 Films, the show is globally distributed by IDW Entertainment and Cineflix Rights.

“We are so proud of ‘Wynonna Earp’ and everyone involved with the show,” said Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW. “We are grateful to SYFY for giving such a great run to such a special show. Emily’s incredible drive, the incredible team and the incredible fandom made being a supporting player on its four season journey a true honor.”

Alongside showrunner Andras, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Rick Jacobs, Todd Berger, Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock also serve as executive producers.

“Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been ‘Wynonna Earp,’” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers – reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,’ we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us.”