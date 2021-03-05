Syfy ‘Chucky’ Series Adds Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Four Others to Cast

Jennifer Tilly, the blonde bride to iconic creepy redhead “Chucky,” is set to reprise her role in the Syfy and USA Network series based on the central figure of the “Child’s Play” film franchise. Tilly is joined by castmates Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alvia Alyn, Björgvin Arnarson and Devon Sawa, who is slated to play a recurring guest star.

Per a source with knowledge of the project, the series is not actually considered a reboot but rather a continuation of the original 1988 film and its six sequels, all penned by prolific horror screenwriter Don Mancini. The series hails from Don Mancini, who directed the last three films in the “Child’s Play” saga. Mancini will also serve as showrunner and executive producer in addition to directing the first episode.

Entitled “Chucky,” the television adaptation focuses on the events following a vintage Chucky doll’s appearance at a suburban yard sale in an idyllic American town. As a series of horrifying murders begin to expose hypocrisies and secrets, the town is thrown into chaos. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Tilly will reprise her role as Tiffany, the bride of Chucky and mother to their twin spawn Glen and Glenda. Arthur is set as Jake Webber, an easy target for Chucky and a loner; Briones is set as Junior Webber, the all-American jock cousin of Jake; Arnarson is set as Devon Lopez, true-crime junkie; and Lind is set as Lexy Taylor, Jake’s bully and Junior’s girlfriend.

Details on Sawa’s role remain confidential.

David Kirschner, who produced the first “Child’s Play” movie, will executive produce alongside Nick Antosca, with Antosca producing via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton will also executive produce. Universal Content Productions (UCP) will serve as the studio. Antosca is currently under an overall deal at UCP. Syfy first announced they had acquired the television rights to the films in 2019.

Arthur is represented by Zero Gravity, CESD and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox; Briones is represented by manager Piper Kaniecki Marks and AKA Talent Agency; Omar Mayet represents Arnarson at GEL Entertainment and Spark Talent Agency; and Lind is represented by ICM Partners, Coast to Coast and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.