‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Sweet Tooth” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The second season will consist of eight, one-hour episodes. News of the renewal comes just under two months after the debut of the first season, which dropped on June 4.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” said series showrunner Jim Mickle. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

“Sweet Tooth” is based on the DC comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire. The series takes place ten years after “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

The series also stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator

Mickle also serves as writer and executive producer on the series in addition to showrunning. Beth Schwartz was the co-showrunner and executive producer on Season 1 but she is exiting the series ahead of Season 2 as previously planned.

Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell also executive produce along with Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore serves as producer. Oanh Ly will join Season 2 as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.