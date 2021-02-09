Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Extends Contract With Company

The leadership of several prominent TV-news outlets has changed in recent months. But that transition will not be taking place at Fox News.

Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, has extended her contract to continue leading the large unit, which is the biggest financial contributor to Fox Corporation. Scott’s new term, said to be part of a new “multi-year” deal, was announced by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch on a call with investors Tuesday.

“Suzanne’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across Fox News Media. Her investments in the people and purpose of Fox News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture,” said Murdoch, in a statement. “Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow Fox News.”

Speaking to investors, Murdoch said he was “happy” with recent programming changes put in place at Fox News, which has overhauled its daytime schedule and added a new hour of opinion-led programming at 7 p.m. Murdoch also expressed satisfaction with a recent decision to bring former Trump economic advisor and longtime CNBC personality Larry Kudlow to Fox Business Network. Kudlow will for all intents and purposes replace a show anchored by Lou Dobbs, a firebrand personality who offered fierce support of President Donald Trump. His show was canceled last week.

Scott became CEO in 2018, replacing Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy as co-presidents of the operation, and becoming the first female executive to oversee the operation.

