Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Series ‘Monarch’

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel have been cast in the upcoming Fox country music drama series “Monarch,” Variety has learned.

In the series, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1.

Sarandon is an Academy Award winner, taking home the statuette for best actress in 1996 for “Dead Man Walking.” She has been nominated four other times in the same category throughout her career. She has starred in iconic films such as “Thelma & Louise,” “The Client,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Atlantic City,” and “Lorenzo’s Oil.” Sarandon is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee and a five-time Emmy Award nominee. Her past TV roles include “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Ray Donovan,” and the HBO film “You Don’t Know Jack.”

She is repped by UTA.

Friel’s recent TV roles include “Marcella,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and “American Odyssey.” She is also known for her role in the cult comedy series “Pushing Daisies,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She has also appeared in features like “Limitless,” “Bathory,” “Me Without You,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

She is repped by UTA, The Artist Partnership and 111 Media.

“Monarch” hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.