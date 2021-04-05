Watch the ‘Superstore’ Cast Together One Last Time for the Finale Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

After six seasons and 112 episodes, “Superstore” wrapped things up with a well-received finale on March 25. The episode ended with Cloud 9 Superstore #1217 shutting its doors and turning into a warehouse fulfillment center for parent company Zephra, and the team from the Ozark Highlands store splitting up.

But even as the show — and the store — closed up, the series wrapped up storylines and left nearly everyone in a hopeful place. Even Carol was invited to their alumni picnic, even though she’s Carol.

Before taping the finale, the cast gathered on Zoom for their final table read, and Variety has the exclusive video of that moment. The table read, which took place on February 19, was for Episode 615, “All Sales Final,” which aired on March 25.

Creator/executive producer Justin Spitzer introduces the read, along with showrunners/executive producers Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. Spitzer, Miller and Green wrote the finale, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Regular cast members appearing at the read and in the finale were America Ferrera (returning as Amy), Ben Feldman (Jonah), Mark McKinney (Glenn), Lauren Ash (Dina), Colton Dunn (Garrett), Nico Santos (Mateo), Nichole Sakura (Cheyenne) and Kaliko Kauahi (Sandra).

Also appearing: recurring stars Jon Barinholtz (Marcus), Kelly Schumann (Justine), Irene White (Carol), Anir Korangy (Sayid), Carla Renata (Janet), Kerri Kenney (Jerusha) and Johnny Pemberton (Bo).

Variety’s Elaine Low has the definitive recap of the “Superstore” finale, as well as interviews with the show’s producers and star America Ferrera about its ending: Viewers learn the fate of the Cloud 9 employees: Dina, Sandra, Marcus and Justine remain at the store, which has been transformed into a bright, spotless Zephra fulfillment hub. Mateo and Cheyenne land jobs at Glenn’s revived Sturgis & Sons hardware shop. Amy finds another executive gig, revealing through a misplaced PowerPoint slide that she and Jonah are happily married. Jonah runs for city council. The whole group gets together for a backyard barbecue.

“‘Superstore’ never had a dip in quality that signaled its natural end,” Variety TV critic Caroline Framke wrote in a tribute to the show’s finale. “It was consistently, impressively funny and adaptable… ‘Superstore’ deserves to be celebrated for the deft way in which it handled increasingly fraught topics. But it also deserves recognition for the smart way in which it told those stories, using and twisting sitcom conventions to make one of the best workplace comedies around.”

Universal Television is behind the series. Here’s the table read: