‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed for Season Two Ahead of Second Episode’s Broadcast

Is it a bird?! Is it a plane?! No, it’s “Superman & Lois,” coming to a small screen near you for a second time around.

The CW announced the renewal of the most recent Arrowverse spinoff, starring the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin), Metropolis’s award-winning journalist Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and their two teenage twin sons Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin).

The Season 2 greenlight was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, following the show’s major premiere primetime numbers last Tuesday. It lifted the network to its most-watched night in over two years and scored the best one-day streaming digits ever for a new show on The CW, said the network. “Superman & Lois” is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of ‘Superman & Lois,’ which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Pedowitz. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘Walker,’ both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

When factoring in delayed viewing, “Superman & Lois” gained an additional million viewers (1.7 to 2.7) in Nielsen’s Live+3 linear television ratings data, while Live+Same Day viewership among adults 18-34 popped 93% on an L+3 basis.

The superhero series, developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing (who previously worked together on “The Flash”), is based on the iconic characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Berlanti and Helbing serve as executive producers along with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Helbing penned the pilot’s teleplay, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode.

With “Superman & Lois,” The CW has now renewed 13 series for the 2021-2022 season, including “Walker,” “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In The Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale” and “Roswell, New Mexico.”

Starring alongside Hoechlin, Tulloch, Elsass and Garfin in “Superman & Lois” are Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui.