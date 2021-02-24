TV Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Premiere and Special Episodes Beam Primetime Numbers Up for The CW

Though it wasn’t one of the top programs of Tuesday evening according to Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers (that triumph goes to an original of NBC’s “This Is Us” and to an encore of CBS’ “NCIS”), The CW’s series debut of “Superman & Lois” at 8 p.m. and the “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope” special both scored substantial primetime numbers compared to the network’s typical ages 18-49 performance. “Superman & Lois” beamed 1.71 million viewers to its premiere telecast and drew a rating of 0.3 in the key demo. The subsequent special also obtained a 0.3 and drew 1.50 million viewers.

Elsewhere on television, NBC was dominating Tuesday, starting with the 9 p.m. airing of a new episode of “This Is Us” that garnered 5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the key demo. It came first in terms of ages 18-49 rankings and second in total viewership for the night. Episodes of NBC’s newest sitcoms “Young Rock” and “Kenan” dropped, with the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-centered comedy obtaining a 0.7 in the key demo and 3.48 million viewers at 8 p.m. and the Kenan Thompson-led comedy obtaining a 0.5 in the key demo and 2.50 million viewers at 8:30 p.m.

NBC also ran a new episode of “Nurses” in the 10 p.m. window, which drew 0.3 in the key demo and 2.22 million viewers. ABC debuted new episodes all throughout the night, starting with “To Tell the Truth” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 3.82) and 10 p.m. (0.4, 2.22), “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.5, 2.43) and “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 p.m. (0.4, 2.02).

Additionally, on Feb. 23, CBS ran encores of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” and Fox ran reruns of “The Resident” and “The Prodigal Son.”

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el (0.4, 1.53), and Turkish telenovela adaptation “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.3). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the key demo and about 1.23 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic skill and endurance competition series “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.04) at 8 p.m., as well as a new episode of “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.0). Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” ran at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the key demo and 0.86 million viewers.

Overall on Tuesday night, NBC was number one in the key, adults ages 18-49 demographic, obtaining a 0.6 rating and 3.44 million viewers. Runnerup was ABC in the key demo (0.5), obtaining around 2.76 million viewers. CBS rounded out third place, drawing an average of 0.4 in the key demo and 4.71 million viewers. The CW, Telemundo and Univision all tied for fourth place with a 0.3 rating and 1.6, 0.97 and 1.35 million viewers, respectively. Fox came last with a 0.2 rating and 1.14 million viewers.