‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Forms Production Company, Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV Group

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist has formed a new production company, Three Things Productions, and inked an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

Through Three Things — inspired by the Mary Oliver poem “Three Things to Remember” — Benoist and her team will develop and produce original TV programming for all platforms. That includes drama, comedy, event series and other formats for WarnerMedia outlets such as HBO Max, in addition to other streaming services, cable channels and broadcasters. Three Things’ mission is to “meaningful projects that are unapologetic, brave, and authentic, with a goal to explore stories that lead with impact.”

The deal is Benoist’s first overall with a studio as a producer, and extends her ties to Warner Bros. TV, which produces Greg Berlanti’s DC superhero series. “Supergirl” is set to end with its sixth season on The CW when it returns this year.

“I’ve had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a producer’s hat and continue working with them,” said Benoist. “I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can’t wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way.”

Benoist has brought on Sahar Kashi as vice president of development at Three Things Productions. Kashi joins from Anonymous Content, having been a creative exec on Apple TV Plus’ “Home Before Dark,” Netflix’s “Thirteen Reasons Why,” and other series, and having worked with Joy Gorman Wettels on creating socially impactful programming. Prior to that, Kashi worked at Netflix and Fox Broadcasting Co.

“For the last six years, we have been privileged to collaborate with Melissa Benoist as she entertained and inspired audiences around the world in the signature role of Supergirl,” said Warner Bros. TV executive vice president of development Clancy Collins White. “Everyone at Warner Bros. Television is extremely excited to continue our partnership with her as a producer. We look forward to working closely with Melissa and her team to develop new and compelling series that reflect her fearless and indomitable spirit.”

Benoist is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, and Shelter PR. Kashi is repped by J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.