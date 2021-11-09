‘Supergirl’ Series Finale Explained: A Wedding, A Face Off and A New Career for Kara

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Kara,” the series finale of “Supergirl.”

After six seasons of saving National City, “Supergirl” has come to a close — but not before Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), had to make a number of life-changing decisions.

With villains Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in-fighting at the start of the Nov. 9 series finale, titled “Kara,” the people of Earth became increasingly despondent as the bad guys sucked out their life force. Kara realized her entire mission was noble, but flawed: “We don’t need to be heroes,” she explained to her Super friends. “We need to be partners.”

The next step was empowering people to become the heroes of their own lives, which Supergirl conveyed worldwide thanks to a power assist from Brainy (Jesse Rath). In addition to helping humanity, it also drained Lex and Nyxly’s power, allowing for the Super friends to face off against their foes. Lex and Nyxly brought in an assortment of their own wild cards to help in the fight, including former villains the team had faced off against. Supergirl got a bit of help, too, though, as Jimmy (Mehcad Brooks), Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) returned to help the good guys.

What ended up being Lex’s downfall was his own hubris: He opened up the Phantom Zone, unleashing creatures, expecting them to attack Supergirl. Instead, since they were drawn to fear, they actually targeted him and Nyxly, and dragged them back into the Phantom Zone.

Thanks to that success, the team had the offer to recreate the DEO in whatever form they wanted. The show also shared flashes of the other characters’ futures, including the Lena Luthor Foundation and the Dreamer Center for LGBTQ Outreach.

In the present, Brainy prepared to leave Earth so he could prevent messing up the future, but he and Nia (Nicole Maines) were both distraught at the idea of not being together. Mon-El also took a moment with Kara to tell her the impact of her speech on humanity and acknowledge he wouldn’t be back to Earth in this lifetime.

Kara, though relieved to have defeated the villains, found herself at a crossroads, unsure of what to do with her life. Enter Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), Kara’s former boss, who called to share the news she bought back CatCo, and wanted Kara to be the new editor in chief. Though Kara was intrigued by the offer, she admitted to her sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), that taking this dream job would make her life harder, as being Supergirl had always impacted every career path she took.

Later, Alex and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) got married, surrounded by family and friends — including Brainy, who returned to Earth, determined to devote himself to Nia, no matter what the consequences might be.

At the reception, Alex and Kelly asked Lena (Katie McGrath) to be their daughter’s godmother, while Jimmy gave a mini-camera to his niece; J’onn (David Harewood) was told he will have a son; Nia caught the bouquet, and Brainy shared there was a “100% chance” the duo will get married. Plus, Kara caught up with her original CatCo friends, Winn and Jimmy.

Cat called mid-reception trying to find out why Kara hadn’t signed on. As Kara admitted she was torn, Cat cut straight to the point: “You’re Supergirl. La di da,” she said.

Cat’s suggestion? “You need to stop making excuses and decide what your course will be,” she said. “I hope that you will choose to become your full self, because that will really be something to see. And it’ll be interesting.” She also reiterated, “I believe in you. I always have.”

Kara and Lena discuss Cat’s proposition. Lena — whose dying mother admitted that she stifled Lena’s powers as a child in order to control the situation — encouraged her friend to live her own life. Kara thanked Lena for pushing and challenging her; Lena admitted Kara made her a better person. With that, Kara left her glasses behind, determined to live her life not hiding her identity anymore.

The series ended with Kara and friends having their typical game night, clearly thrilled to be together. As they played, an interview with Cat broadcasted over television, during which she introduced the world to Kara, CatCo’s editor in chief…a.k.a. Supergirl.