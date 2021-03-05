The CW Announces ‘Supergirl’ Final Season Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, The CW announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of “Supergirl,” and Netflix revealed a teaser for the second part of “Lupin.”

DATES

The CW announced that “Supergirl” will premiere the first part of its sixth and final season on March 30 at 9 p.m. In that time slot now is “Superman and Lois,” which will go on a brief hiatus due to a COVID-related production interruption earlier this season when “Supergirl” begins. The recently-renewed “Superman and Lois” will return on May 18 at 9 p.m., with “Supergirl” slated to complete its final season later this summer. The action-adventure drama series follows the DC character Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), who balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work as Supergirl, keeping National City and the Earth safe from sinister threats. The series also stars David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai and Katie McGrath. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright serve as executive producers on the series.

Also, The CW rescheduled “People Presents: Harry and Meghan’s American Dream,” which will now air on March 25 at 9 p.m. The one-hour special follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living the American dream with multi-million dollar streaming deals and a California mansion to call home with 2-year-old Archie. However, a personal tragedy and ongoing tensions with brother Prince William and Kate have at times clouded their first year of freedom.

IMDb TV announced that the original true-crime docuseries “Moment of Truth” will premiere on April 2. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, the series tells the never-before-seen story behind the 1993 murder of James Jordan, father of NBA superstar Michael Jordan. The five-part series analyzes the media frenzy created by the incident, as well as all aspects of the case from the initial arrest to the trial and conviction of Larry Demery and Daniel Green. Jimmy Goodmon and Shelly Leslie of Capitol Broadcasting Company and Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment serve as executive producers. Johnson serves as a producer on the series. The first two episodes were co-directed and co-written by Perniciaro and Johnson, while Perniciaro solely directed the last three episodes. Watch a first look below.

FIRST LOOKS

“GOATs: The Greatest of All Time,” ESPN‘s upcoming docuseries, celebrates the greatest athletes of all time through the extraordinary work of America’s most iconic sports photographer Walter Iooss, and Variety has an obtained an exclusive clip ahead of its March 7 premiere. Throughout his 55-year career, Iooss has captured the greatest moments in baseball, football, basketball, golf, tennis, the Olympics and boxing. The series features exclusive interviews with some of the world’s greatest athletes, including Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods, Joe Namath, Chris Evert, Ken Griffey Jr., Jack Nicklaus, Caroline Wozniacki and Kelly Slater. “Interviewing each of these GOATS was obviously a thrill, none more so than Kobe. His mind was so fluid and agile — I just threw out my list of questions and tried to keep up with him. It was like listening to a master jazz player, a Miles Davis, constantly improvising and making extraordinary music. That’s what made Kobe’s death so tragic. You knew his being one of the greatest basketball players ever was just a stepping stone for him,” said Kevin Kaufman, director and executive producer. Other executive producers on the series are Beth Fraikorn for Transform Films and Joseph DiMuro for Royal Ventures Studios.

Netflix revealed a teaser for the second part of “Lupin.” Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, the second half of the season will continue to follow Assane’s (Omar Sy) quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre), who has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. The series also stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab. Ludovic Bernard directed the sixth and seventh episodes, while Hugo Gélin directed the last three. Isabelle Degeorges and Nathan Franck produced the series in association with Gaumont Télévision. Watch the teaser below.

Showtime released a clip from the Season 2 premiere of “Vice,” which will air on March 7. The segment features Vice News correspondent Hind Hassan traveling inside the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to speak with Taliban fighters and see what the future of Afghanistan could look like now that American troops are leaving after more than 19 years of war. Under the 2020 peace deal, which was signed on Feb. 29, the United States agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. The historic agreement was intended to create a pathway towards peace in Afghanistan, but one year later, violence in the country has reached an all-time high. Watch the clip below.

GREENLIGHTS

HBO Max announced that the new animated special “The Runaway Bunny” will premiere on March 25. Based on the children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown, the special features a restless little bunny who dreams of leaving home. In addition to a narration by Tracee Ellis Ross, the special features musical performances by Mariah Carey, Rosanne Cash, Kimya Dawson, Michael Kiwanuka, Ziggy Marley, Kelly Rowland and Rufus Wainwright. The animated special is produced and directed by Amy Schatz. Watch a trailer below.

RENEWALS

Apple TV Plus announced that R.J. Cutler‘s unscripted series “Dear…” has been renewed for a second season. Set to debut later this year, the second season will debut 10 new episodes, each spotlighting an internationally-recognized leader, including Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Andre Leon Talley, Sandra Oh, Laird Hamilton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The docuseries is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson and Donny Jackson.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Amanda Seyfried, Omar Sy and Lil Durk featuring 6Lack.