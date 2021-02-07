Amanda Gorman Honors COVID-19 Heroes With Super Bowl Poem

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman shared her talent with the world once again during Super Bowl LV, performing a poem dedicated to the everyday heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the NFL chose three Super Bowl captains who have made an impact on their communities during the pandemic. Gorman recited a poem honoring them, titled “Chorus of the Captains,” into a 1950s-era microphone while pensive yet triumphant music played. She is the first poet to ever perform at the Super Bowl.

“Today, we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need,” Gorman’s poem began. “They’ve taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and neighbors as leaders, healers and educators.”

During the piece, Gorman shined the spotlight on three everyday heroes as footage of them in their respective elements played. Gorman honored James Martin, a veteran who works with the Wounded Warrior Project and has livestreamed football games for his community; Trimaine Davis, a Los Angeles teacher who has provided tech workshops to kids to help them with remote learning; and Suzie Dorner, an ICU nurse manager at Tampa Bay General Hospital.

“Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions and carry forth the call of our captains,” Gorman said of the heroes. “We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just, for while we honor them today, it is they who everyday honor us.”

22-year-old Gorman also performed at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration last month, making her the youngest poet to ever do so. She read a poem titled “The Hill We Climb,” which touched on themes of hope and unity and quickly skyrocketed her to fame. In less than 24 hours, Gorman gained millions of followers on social media and signed to IMG models soon after.

Watch Gorman’s full performance below.