SundanceTV Renews Short Form Series ‘State of the Union’ for Season 2 With New Cast

“State of the Union” has been renewed for Season 2 at SundanceTV.

The second season of the short form series will star Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson, and Esco Jouléy. In the season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have ten minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Amongst the bickering they also discuss betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people, and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world.

“The first season of ‘State of the Union’ was a triumph of storytelling form, captivating audiences – 10 minutes at a time – by smartly and authentically exploring our fundamental humanity and curiosity around what makes people think, feel, love and interact,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the great Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears, and welcome Brendan, Patricia and Esco, to break new ground in short-form storytelling with a series built on the most universal and unifying element of all – the human relationship.

Like the first season, Season 2 will consist of 10 10-minute episodes. The second season will premiere on SundanceTV and AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now later this year.

It hails from writer Nick Hornsby and director Stephen Frears, with both also executive producing. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman also executive produce. Sophie Reynolds is producing via See-Saw Films. Kristin Jones, executive vice president of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is the executive in charge for SundanceTV. Endeavor Content is handling international sales