Sundance Now Nabs U.S. Premiere Rights to British Version of ‘Call My Agent!’

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now has garnered U.S. premiere rights to the British remake of original French comedy series “Call My Agent!”

BAFTA award winner John Morton is head writer, and directs the first two episodes of the series. Series regulars include recently added Chelsey Crisp, as well as stars Prasanna Puwanarajah, Maggie Steed, Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard (pictured above, left to right) and Jim Broadbent. “Call My Agent!” will premiere on Sundance Now in the U.S. in 2022 after its U.K. world premiere on Amazon.

As in the French version of the show, well-known actors will play themselves. In the British remake of “Call My Agent!,” Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo will appear, with previously announced appearances by Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams.

The original “Call My Agent!” follows the staff of a Parisian talent agency trying to keep their clients calm after the sudden death of the agency’s founder while still balancing their own personal and love lives outside of work. As opposed to the French landscape, the British remake will show off London’s culture with themes such as class inequality and the comparisons to English and American entertainment, shown with a more whimsical portrayal.

“‘Call My Agent!’ remains one of the most popular and talked about series globally, so Sundance Now is thrilled to bring our U.S. subscribers this highly-anticipated British reimagining,” said Shannon Cooper, vice president of programming for Sundance Now.

David Davoli, president of television for BRON Studios, added, “This sale to Sundance Now in the U.S. builds on BRON’s already strong relationship with AMC Networks, and continues BRON television’s global mandate to identify, finance and produce European/U.K. IP that can be exploited in the U.S. and beyond.”

Executive Produced by David Davoli, Samantha Thomas, Steven Thibault, and Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON Studios, Christian Baute, Frank Calderon, and Laurence Lenica for Headline Pictures, and David Tanner from Turbine Studios. Sarah Curtis is a producer and Ben Rimmer is a co-producer, with BRON’s Emma Fleischer on as supervising producer. “Call My Agent!” original producers Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions, as well as Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions, are also executive producers.