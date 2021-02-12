Sue Herera, CNBC Veteran, Will Step Back From Daily Anchoring Duties

For as long as CNBC has been on the air, its viewers have seen Sue Herera. Starting next week, they may not spot her every day.

The veteran business-news correspondent. who has hosted programs ranging from “Power Lunch” to “Nightly Business Report” during her more than three decades with the NBCUniversal-owned outlet, will become an anchor-at-large starting February 17.

“Sue has always been a trusted presence for viewers covering some of the biggest stories of the last three decades including the dot-com bubble, 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and the current coronavirus pandemic,” said Mark Hoffman. CNBC’s chairman, in a memo to staffers Friday, adding: “While we will miss seeing her every day, this is not goodbye. Sue will continue to be a part of the business day team by filling in as an anchor, joining to report on special coverage and representing the brand in other areas.”

Herera’s move is part of a gradual transition that has been taking place at CNBC over many months. Some of its longest-serving personnel have pivoted to different roles. In late 2019, another veteran, Bill Griffeth, announced he would take on similar responsibilities to Herera’s. She and Griffeth are among the last people at the network to have worked for Financial News Network, an independent business-news cable network that was founded in 1981 and purchased by NBC a decade later.

More to come…