‘Succession,’ ‘You,’ Chuck Lorre Set for PaleyFest NY

HBO’s “Succession,” Netflix’s “You” and Chuck Lorre, joined by members of his multiple CBS sitcoms, are among the panels set for this year’s PaleyFest NY event.

The full Paley Center for Media lineup also includes Paramount Plus’ “SEAL Team,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and NBC’s “New Amsterdam.”

The Paley Center for Media announced that this year’s event will stream on the organizations YouTube Channel on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. ET for Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers, and then they will be released to the public on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

“We are excited to present the PaleyFest NY 2021, which brings some of the most anticipated shows to millions of fans available on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the continued support from our friends at Citi returning as our official sponsor.”

Read on for the list of panelists for each event:

The special Chuck Lorre panel, titled “A Salute to Chuck Lorre and His Comedy All-Stars,“ not only includes Lorre himself but also Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku from “Bob Hearts Abishola,” Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford from “B Positive,” Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry from “Young Sheldon,” and Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young from “United States of Al.” Variety‘s own Michael Schneider moderates.

“Fear the Walking Dead” will feature Scott M. Gimple, chief operating officer of The Walking Dead Universe alongside showrunner Andrew Chambliss; director Aisha Tyler and cast members Lennie James, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman and Keith Carradine.

“Gossip Girl” will include actors Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith and Evan Mock, as well as showrunner Joshua Safran.

“New Amsterdam” will feature both members of the production team and medical experts. For the former, creator and showrunner David Schulner will be in attendance, along with executive producer Peter Horton and actors Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Jocko Sims. For the latter, Paley will welcome Christopher Bailey, arts and health lead, World Health Organization, and Maria Van Kerkhove, American infectious disease epidemiologist.

“SEAL Team” will include actor and executive producer David Boreanaz; showrunner Spencer Hudnut; executive producers Chris Chulack and Mark Owen; cast members Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Justin Melnick; and producer and actor Tyler Grey.

“Succession,” which is moderated by Variety‘s Jazz Tangcay, will feature creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong and actors Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron.

“You” includes actors Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti alongside showrunner Sera Gamble.