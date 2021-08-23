‘Succession’ Season 3 to Premiere in October

The Roys are returning to HBO in just over a month.

Season 3 of the wildly popular comedy-drama “Succession” is set to premiere on HBO in October, the streamer announced in a tweet on Monday.

After production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third season of the Emmy-winning show began filming in fall 2020 in New York City. “Succession” stars Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman). Peter Friedman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter and James Cromwell are returning for the third season as well.

New additions to the cast for Season 3 include Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf.

A recent teaser for the new season showed Kendall hyping himself up to face Logan after the coup that left Season 2 on a cliffhanger. “You are Kendall Roy. You are Kendall fucking Roy,” he says into a mirror during the clip. Exactly where the fighting within the Roy family will go in Season 3 remains to be seen — but will be revealed soon enough.

“Succession” is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner. The series won seven Emmys in its second season, including for outstanding drama.