‘Succession’ Season 3 Adds ‘Raw’ Star Ella Rumpf (EXCLUSIVE)

“Succession” has added another intriguing piece to the Season 3 puzzle.

Swiss actor Ella Rumpf, best known for her leading role in Julia Ducournau’s fleshy horror pic “Raw,” is set to play a guest starring role in the HBO drama’s upcoming third outing, Variety has learned exclusively.

Although the exact nature of her role is being kept under wraps, sources say Rumpf already finished shooting the part in Italy, where Season 3 production has been ongoing since June.

A role in the series marks the second major WarnerMedia project for Rumpf, who is also will appear in HBO Max’s highly anticipated “Tokyo Vice.” Starring opposite Ansel Elgort, Rumpf will play Polina, an Eastern European expat to Tokyo and a new hostess at a night club with Samantha (Odessa Young). Sources tell Variety that Rumpf recently wrapped production on the part.

Following her murderous turn in “Raw,” Rumpf played the lead in 2017 Berlin opener “Tiger Girl” and won the fest’s rising star award for “Beast,” before making her first move into TV with Netflix’s German-language crime series “Freud.”

The “Succession” Season 3 action will pick up with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in a perilous position after an ambush by his rebellious, if somewhat spineless son Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Roy senior and junior scramble to secure familial, political and financial alliances as a corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Season 3 additions to the Emmy winning drama include Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. Other than Cox and Strong, the main cast of the show currently includes Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more.

“Succession” was created by Jesse Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner. He executive produces along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown and Scott Ferguson.

Rumpf is represented by Management 360.