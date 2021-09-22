‘Succession’ Creator and Cast Discuss Whether Season 3 Will Be a ‘Connor Roy’ or a ‘Cousin Greg’ Season

The tune of Nicholas Britell’s captivating, dissonant main theme for “Succession” will soon make its way back onto screens — accompanied by a grainy, wistful montage of the power-hungry privilege-abusing Roy family before they became the self-indulgent amoral monsters fans can’t help but to simultaneously love and loathe.

One question that is on many fans’ minds is whether or not this will be the season we finally see Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), the eldest man-baby son who rain an unsuccessful presidential campaign in Season 2, or the softhearted, lackadaisical — though not entirely lacking in avaricious instincts — Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), also known as “Cousin Greg,” or as Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) likes to quip, “Greg the Egg,” make some distinctive moves to get to the top of the Waystar Royco conservative media and entertainment conglomerate food chain.

“In terms of is it a ‘Greg’ season or a ‘Connor’ season, it is mouthwatering to write for all of these brilliant colleagues,” creator Jesse Armstrong said during a Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the series on Wednesday. “Maybe sometimes you look at the wall towards the end and you go, ‘Wow, this season’s really come together for Connor or for Greg,’ but going in, we try not to have those thoughts of, ‘OK last season was the season for Character X, so now we need to do a season for Character Y.'”

Armstrong went on to explain that it is much more organic and “more wholesome” for the writers’ room to feel that they are following the story of this family and those who are affected by the Roys. He mentioned that all the characters really think that they’re all in their own TV shows, which means every character places themselves in the center of the story.

The third season of “Succession,” set to premiere on HBO on Oct. 17, picks up at the very end of the events of Season 2, wherein patriarch, dad boss and bully Logan Roy (Brian Cox) finds himself in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances after the press conference ambush orchestrated by his loose cannon of a son, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong). Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a civil war, prompting everyone in the Roy inner circle to figure out which side they’re on.

Ruck noted that his character will have “more to do this season than in Season 2” but that the show was not called “Connor’s progress.” Braun, on the other hand, joked that “Greg would say that every season is a Greg season — it’s high time for Greg to finally get up there!”

The actor also noted that, while everyone in the Roy family has a version of the same ambition (to get “up there”), his character makes some “nice moves” for himself in this upcoming season.

“All of us have a struggle for survival in the company, so it’s quite active,” added J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman, general counsel of the fictitious Roy empire and also the psychosexual interest of Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin). “Whether it’s expressed in the plot of a given episode or not, there’s always this drive for every character to kind of scramble and stay in the pecking order.”