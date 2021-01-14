‘Succession’ Season 3 Adds Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae to Cast

“Succession” is filling out its cast ahead of the HBO show’s upcoming Season 3.

Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae have all joined the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series. They join current series regulars like Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Rob Yang.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. Lathan’s past credits include the films “Alien vs. Predator,” “Love & Basketball,” and “Nappily Ever After” as well as shows like “The Affair,” “Shots Fired,” and the reboot of “The Twilight Zone.”

Emond will play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Emond has been nominated for three Tony Awards for her stage work. Her film credits include “Gemini Man,” “Indignation,” and “Julie and Julia.” She was a series regular on AMC’s “Lodge 49” and recurred on “Madam Secretary,” “Law & Order SVU,” and “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

Jihae will play Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant. Jihae is a highly-regarded musician, having released four albums and performing at major events like the London Olympics and the Cannes Film Festival. She made her American onscreen debut in the Nat Geo series “Mars” and followed that up with a role in the film adaptation of “Mortal Engines.”

“Succession” Season 3 is currently in production. Jesse Armstrong created the series and serves as showrunner. He executive produces along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and Scott Ferguson.