‘Succession’ Season 3: First Look at Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard in New Trailer

With “Succession” Season 3 inching closer and closer, fans finally got a look at several new characters getting dragged into the Roy family drama in a brand new trailer.

Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard and Hope Davis are introduced in the new trailer, released on Friday morning. Their characters find themselves playing key roles in the upcoming Roy family civil war.

Brody guest stars as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar. “I thought my family was fucked up. This is next level,” he tells the Roys.

Skarsgard will play Lukas Matsson, described as a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. He shares a scene with Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), where the two wonder when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) will die, “with due respect, obviously.”

Davis plays Sandi Furness, the daughter of Logan’s long-time rival, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine). She meets with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) to discuss how he can take down Logan without implicating himself or losing control among the shareholders at Waystar Royco.

Elsewhere, the remaining Roy family members find themselves picking sides in the showdown bubbling between Kendall and Logan. Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) informs Kendall that he’s the No. 1 trending topic on social media (ahead of tater tots) and that the Pope, or perhaps a fake Pope account, followed him on Twitter. Other trailer snippets include FBI agents descending on Waystar Royco, a crowd protesting the company’s cruise ship sexual misconduct scandal and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden) offering Greg fake cyanide capsules. At the end of the trailer, Logan promises to go “full, fuckin’ beast” in the looming battle against Kendall.

“Succession” Season 3 debuts on HBO on October 17, almost exactly two years after the Season 2 finale since Season 3 was delayed by the pandemic.

Watch the new trailer below.