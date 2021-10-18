Sky Trolls BBC, Rebrands Scottish Soccer Team With ‘Succession’ Publicity Stunts

U.K. pay-TV operator Sky have gone all out in honor of “Succession” season 3 launching on Sunday with a number of publicity stunts across the country.

BBC reporter Scott Bryan tweeted that a string quartet had set up outside New Broadcasting House, the Beeb’s headquarters in central London, where they were playing the “Succession” theme tune on repeat on Monday morning. The tune was written by composer Nicholas Britell, who has also worked on “The Big Short” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Bryan added that a large “Succession” billboard plastered with “Sky Exclusive” was positioned about the musicians.

Sky are playing the Succession theme tune ON LOOP outside the BBC this morning. pic.twitter.com/9T7Ofiv1fc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 18, 2021

“Entering the BBC to the Succession theme is a mood,” he tweeted. “No I don’t understand this stunt either. But heck, we’re talking about it.”

Players from Heart of Midlothian model the new kit. Heart of Midlothian

Meanwhile, in Scotland, streaming platform NOW, which is owned by Sky, initiated a rebrand of local soccer team Heart of Midlothian in a nod to season 2, when Logan Roy’s son Roman buys a Scottish soccer club called Hearts in a bid to impress his father before realizing Logan is actually a fan of Hearts’ bitter rivals, Hibs.

Regardless, the real-life Hearts club have celebrated the fictional takeover by adding Waystar Royco — the Roys’ family firm — to the club’s soccer shirt as well as branding around their stadium in Edinburgh.

Brian Cox at the BFI London Film Festival AP

On Friday night, the show’s cast and crew, including British creator Jesse Armstrong, attended the season premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, with Logan Roy himself, Brian Cox, attending in fitting attire: a black face mask bearing the hashtag #TeamLoganRoy on one side and a very Logan Roy-esque “-*CK OFF” printed on the other.

“Succession” is available on Sky via a high-profile output deal between the pay-TV operator and HBO. The show’s writers’ room is also based in the U.K., where showrunner Armstrong is based.