A Hamptons Mansion Owned by Adrien Brody’s Character in ‘Succession’ Has Sold for $45 Million

A property that has been featured in HBO’s third season of “Succession” has just sold for $45 million.

The mansion is located in the town in the hamlet of Wainscot in New York State. The sellers are David Susser, an aerospace and defense entrepreneur, and his wife, Marla Susser.

Viewers of “Succession” saw the house in the fourth episode of Season 3, when Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — who are on terrible terms — come together to meet with Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody), in hopes that he doesn’t pull his shares out of Waystar/Royco to give in to competitors Sandy (Larry Pine) and Stewy (Arian Moayed).

“Come outside. Take a look,” Josh says to Kendall before giving him the outside view of the spot, featuring a stunning view of the Atlantic ocean from the backyard, overlooking the equally stunning pool. “Nice spot,” Kendall replies.

Spanning 11,000 square ft, the home has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a spa, a gym and a golf simulator. The house is comprised of three sections: a communal space, a primary suite and a group of additional bedrooms. The inverted roof was designed as to maximize the height of the property under local zoning laws.

Speaking of all those acres, in “Succession’s” episode, Josh takes both Logan and Kendall on a long hike to get into nature and talk about his future investing in the company, which leaves an 80-year-old Logan panting and becoming exhausted — refusing to take a car back until he almost passes out.

The Sussers bought the three-acre property in 2015 for an approximate price of $16.5 million.