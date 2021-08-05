‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘Peep Show’s’ Robert Webb, Presenter AJ Odudu, McFly Singer Tom Fletcher, ‘Bake-Off’ Winner John Whaite Join Lineup

Dust off your sequins and feathers because BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing” has revealed the first celebrity contestants for this year’s two-step extravaganza.

Among the first names to be revealed are comedian Robert Webb, best known as one-half of “Peep Show” double act Mitchell and Webb, and McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

“Big Brother’s Bit on the Side” presenter AJ Odudu is also set to twirl under the disco-ball alongside “Great British Bake-Off” winner John Whaite, who will make history by competing as part of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.

“I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family,” Whaite said. “I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth. What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts.”

Judging the celebs, meanwhile, will be Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, who, the BBC said, is “stepping into Bruno Tonioli’s shoes for 2021.”

The show is presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who have co-hosted together since 2014.

The Beeb has also revealed the professional dancers will be joined by four new faces: Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

In another shake-up, former professional dancer Janette Manrara is set to replace Zoe Ball on the series’ after-show, “Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.” She will host alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

The show will broadcast in the fall, with contestants set to start rehearsals imminently.