‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Debuts New Footage Ahead of 2022 Return

“Stranger Things” unveiled a few new glimpses into what’s in store for Season 4 on Friday, with the news that the new season is due next year.

Fans can check out the full teaser below.

A teaser for Season 4 was released in May, showing shaved-headed children in an institution. A voice, assumed to be Papa — Dr. Martin Brenner, who raised test subjects including Eleven, enters and says “Today, I have something very special planned for you,” as the camera pivots to a room marked “11.”

Producer Shawn Levy explained recently that he has spent the last couple of months shooting in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, “So suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling,” he told Variety. “It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

At least part of the season will take place in Russia, as seen in an earlier teaser, which confirmed Hopper is still alive and working on a snowy Russian railroad.

New cast members will include series regulars Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, as well as Robert Englund. Other new cast additions include Amybeth McNulty (“Anne with an E”), Myles Truitt (“Queen Sugar”), Regina Ting Chen (“Queen of the South”), and Grace Van Dien (“The Village”). The new cast members join series leads Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. Priah Ferguson was also upped to series regular status on the show for Season 4.