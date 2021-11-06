‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Shows Eleven and Will’s Life Beyond Hawkins

Netflix debuted a “Stranger Things” Season 4 teaser in honor of Stranger Things Day, Nov. 6, the same day the sci-fi drama character Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) first went missing in Hawkins, Ind. in 1983.

In it, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will are living new lives in California, where Eleven seems to be having a hard time adjusting, although she doesn’t admit that when writing to Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Her letter serves as narration for the teaser, which you can watch below.

“I even like school now. I have made lots of friends,” she says, as she’s ignored by peers in the school hallway. “Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”

The teaser ends in a montage of classic “Stranger Things” chaos: explosions, car chases, a creepy doll, a military arrest and more. The song “A Place In California” by Jeremiah Burnham plays in the background as the teaser comes to a close.

“Stranger Things” also stars Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalie Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce and David Harbour as Hopper. Season 4 will also feature Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Joel Stoffer, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

As shooting wrapped in September of this year, it can be expected for Season 4 to premiere in 2022, but no official premiere date has been announced yet.