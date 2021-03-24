Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Team Up for ‘Beef’ Comedy-Drama Series for Netflix

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are teaming up for “Beef,” a comedy-drama series coming to Netflix.

The show follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. “Beef” will be comprised of 10 half-hour episodes.

Lee Sung Jin (“Dave,” “Tuca & Bertie”) serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Yeun, via his company Universal Remote, and Wong produce the series along with A24, the indie company that just produced Yeun’s Oscar-nominated film “Minari.”

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” said Lee in a statement. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Yeun’s Oscar nomination for “Minari” from made him the first Asian American to ever receive a best lead actor nod. The film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, stars Yeun as the father of a Korean American family that moves from California to Arkansas to work on a farm in the 1980s. In addition to the best picture and best actor nominations, “Minari” is up for best director, original screenplay, supporting actress (Youn Yuh-jung) and original score (Emile Mosseri).

Yeun was also nominated for best actor at the Critics Choice Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and several other film festivals. The series with Wong will be his first major live-action TV role since breaking out as Glenn Rhee on the AMC zombie epic “The Walking Dead,” which he starred on from 2010-2016. Next up, he’ll voice the titular superhero character on Amazon’s animated series “Invincible.”

Wong has recently appeared in “Love, Victor,” “Birds of Prey,” “Always Be My Maybe,” “Big Mouth,” “Tuca & Bertie” and has two Netflix comedy specials, “Cobra Baby” and “Hard Knock Wife.”

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice president of drama development, original series. “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”