Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon Re-Team for HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon have landed a series order at HBO Max for the drama “Full Circle,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series reunites the pair after they worked together on the film “No Sudden Move,” which was released on HBO Max in July. Casey Silver, who was a producer on “No Sudden Move,” will be an executive producer on the series. Soderbergh and Solomon also previously worked together on the HBO series “Mosaic.”

“Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

In the six-episode series, an Investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and serve as executive producer. Solomon is the writer and executive producer.

“We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, ‘No Sudden Move,” said Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama for HBO Max. “This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the feature “Let Them All Talk” for the streamer. He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”

Soderbergh is best known for his films like “Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” “Out of Sight,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Traffic” (for which he won the best director Oscar), and the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise. He is repped by Sugar 23 and Lichter Grossman.

Solomon has written hit films such as “Men in Black,” the “Bill & Ted” films along with Chris Matheson, and the “Now You See Me” films. He is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.