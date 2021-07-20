Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Coel Among AAFCA TV Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association has set its 2021 Special Achievement TV Honorees, a list that includes Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie, Michaela Coel and “Queen Sugar.”

“Our 2021 Class of Honorees is a special group who are using their considerable gifts to extend television’s legacy of a shaper of culture and a connector of people,” said AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

AAFCA is showcasing its 3rd annual TV Honors Awards. Honorees include director McQueen with the Game Changer award for his work in Amazon’s “Small Axe” film anthology and comedian Sykes with the Salute to Excellence award for her role in expanding the parameters of diversity and inclusion for both Black and LGBTQ communities in her Netflix series “The Upshaws.”

Ackie will receive the Horizon award for her performances in both Netflix’s “Master of None” and Amazon’s “Small Axe.” Coel will be recognized with the Breakout Creative Award for her auteur turn in HBO’s “I May Destroy You.”

Netflix’s “Lupin” star Omar Sy takes the Best International Production award for accessible global stories with a Black leading actor. “Queen Sugar” leader Ava DuVernay will taking home the Impact Award for her portrayal in season five of the series.

HBO/HBO MAX gets the nod for the Inclusion Award for the network’s long history of producing transformative, diverse and inclusive programming with shows like “I May Destroy You,” “Insecure” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

“Our hope is that our industry will continue its tremendous strides towards a landscape with diversity and inclusion at its core,” Robertson said.

