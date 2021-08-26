ABC Orders ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Sticking the Comedian in a Courtroom to Rule on Actual Cases

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network.

With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” the network said.

“Judge Steve Harvey” will air on ABC sometime in 2022. Walt Disney Television’s new alternative unit will produce with Den of Thieves. Casting is currently underway by MysticArt Pictures, which says on it’s looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more that have humor, heart and passion who are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” As a perk, all awards and judgements will be paid by production, not by the defendant.

Filming for the series will take place in October and November. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer as well.

Long a staple of daytime — famously with shows like “The People’s Court” and “Judge Judy” — unscripted courtroom shows haven’t been seen as often in primetime. And although most judge show hosts have traditionally been actually judges in their former lives, others who have picked up the gavel in recent years include Jerry Springer. Another comedian, Doug Benson, hosted the Comedy Central series “The High Court with Doug Benson,” in which he ruled on actual cases while stoned.

The show joins a hefty ABC primetime unscripted slate that includes “$100,000 Pyramid,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Dating Game,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “The Chase,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Holey Moley,” “The Hustler,” “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” “The Match Game,” “Press Your Luck,” “Shark Tank,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “To Tell the Truth,” “The Ultimate Surfer,” “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”