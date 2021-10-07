Steve Carell to Star in FX Limited Series ‘The Patient’ From ‘The Americans’ Duo Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg

Steve Carell is set to star in the limited series “The Patient” at FX, which hails from “The Americans” team Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

FX has ordered ten half-hour episodes of the series. The show is described as a psychological thriller about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss (Carell), who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Fields and Weisberg will write and executive produce the series, with Carell executive producing in addition to starring. Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu will also executive produce. The show is produced by FX Productions.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of ‘The Americans,’” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with ‘The Patient,’ which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

“The Americans” followed two KGB spies played by Matthew Rhys and Kerri Russell as they live undercover in the U.S. near the end of the Cold War. Weisberg created the series and served as co-showrunner alongside Fields. The show ran for six seasons and racked up four Emmy wins, two Peabody Awards, and the Golden Globe for best drama series.

Fields is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Weisberg is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“The Patient” will be Carell’s latest TV starring role in recent years. He most recently starred in the Apple drama “The Morning Show” and currently stars in the Netflix comedy “Space Force.” He is best known for his comedy roles, particularly his lead role in the NBC comedy “The Office” and in films like the “Despicable Me” franchise, “Anchorman,” and “40 Year Old Virgin.” He has proven himself an adept drama actor as well, starring in features such as “Foxcatcher,” “The Big Short,” and “Vice.” He earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for his role in “Foxcatcher.”

Carell is repped by WME, Media Four Management, and Ziffren Brittenham.