Steve Burton Confirms He’s Been Fired From ‘General Hospital’ Over Refusal to Be Vaccinated

On Tuesday, “General Hospital” star Steve Burton confirmed on Instagram the rampant rumors that he was fired from the long-running ABC soap opera because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I wanted you to hear it from me personally.” he said, before launching into anti-vaccine rhetoric. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”
Burton then went on to express gratitude to the show, where he’s played Jason Morgan on and off since 1991, as well as to the fans. He said: “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor.”
Of the four daytime dramas remaining on the networks, “General Hospital,” which is owned by ABC, is the only one that has instituted a vaccine mandate. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” and CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” continue to rely on testing, social distancing and other CDC-recommended guidelines for their on-set protocols.