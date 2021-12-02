‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Developing Heist Miniseries at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his Gotham Award win for breakthrough series, “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo is developing a new miniseries with a Native female lead at FX.

The untitled series will see Harjo direct, as well as co-write with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee. Harjo will also executive produce with Garrett Basch, through the latter’s new label Dive.

While plot details are under wraps, the title is described as a heist thriller centered around a Native woman.

“Reservation Dogs,” co-created with Oscar winner Taika Waititi, represented a notable hit this year as an FX on Hulu exclusive. Shot entirely on location in Oklahoma, it boasted an entirely Indigenous group of writers and directors, and spotlighted an almost-entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team. The show was just renewed for a second season.

“I looked around and said we had to swing for the fences,” Harjo recently told Variety of the show’s success, “it was a combination of that and FX giving us the room to do that and to let me tell it with Indigenous writers. We could tell the story we wanted to tell. We could really go for it and it allow us to make something beautiful.”

Harjo also directed and produced the features “Mekko” and “Barking Water,” which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2009. He is represented by Circle of Confusion and APA.

Lee is an award-winning author, editor, and screenwriter. His latest novel “The Great Mistake” was published by Knopf in June. His 2016 work “High Dive” was chosen as a book of the year by The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. Lee is repped by CAA and 42.