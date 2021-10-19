Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Will Launch Podcast Counterpart

If you didn’t watch last night’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” you’ll still be able to listen to it.

The CBS late-night program will launch on Monday a “showcast” that will be called “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” essentially an “audio lift” of the linear program. The podcast will hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, and will be made available to advertisers via the Spotify Audience Network.

“The podcast space is growing exponentially, and it proves that audiences are consuming their content in a variety of ways across platforms that serve their needs,” said Chris Licht, the executive producer of “The Late Show.” “As we continue to grow Stephen’s overall brand, we’re excited to officially launch this audio experience for ‘Late Show’ fans.”

Many of TV’s late-night programs have expanded into digital venues, all in hopes of reaching a new generation of viewers that enjoys their hosts’ wee-hours content, but doesn’t watch the programs in traditional fashion. Samantha Bee, the host of TBS’ “Full Frontal,” hosts a weekly podcast in which she interviews people of note. Many of the shows break up their linear broadcasts into segments that run on YouTube and other digital outlets. “The Late Show” is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus, the streaming-video outlet operated by ViacomCBS, the parent of CBS.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is a production of The Late Show Inc. and CBS Studios. Colbert, Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.