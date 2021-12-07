Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined the cast of Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW.

“Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March joins a cast that includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks. The series is from Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to her multi-season run as ADA Alexandra Cabot on NBC’s long-running crime series “Law & Order: SVU,” March most recently starred as convicted killer, Debora Green, in Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” original film “A House on Fire.” In 2018, she played first daughter Ivanka Trump in the Comedy Central special “A President Show Documentary” and starred in Adult Swim’s “Neon Joe.”

In 1999, March made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman,” a Tony award-winning revival that starred Brian Dennehy. She later co-starred with Liev Schreiber in the Broadway premiere of Eric Bogosian’s “Talk Radio” and was seen onstage in the off-Broadway production of “Boys Life” with Jason Biggs.

In 2019, March executive produced and was a cast member in the social media mockumentary “The Social Ones,” which premiered at Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival and the Los Angeles Film Festival. The film went on to win Cinequest’s Award for best comedy feature and was released in 2020.

March has also appeared in “The Invention of Lying,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “30 Rock” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” She is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment.