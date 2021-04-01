‘Station Eleven’ Series at HBO Max Adds Six to Cast, Including Lori Petty, Daniel Zovatto, David Cross

The “Station Eleven” series currently in the works at HBO Max is rounding out its cast.

Lori Petty and Daniel Zovatto have been cast as series regulars, while Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni And Julian Obradors will recur. They join previously announced cast members including Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge.

Based on the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, the series is described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Daniel Zovatto (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” “Don’t Breathe”) will play The Prophet, the enigmatic leader of a mysterious cult of young people. Petty (“A League of Their Own,” “Orange Is the New Black”) will play The Conductor, the leader of a group of traveling Shakespeare performers.

McQueen (“Books of Blood,” “The Coroner”) is Sayid, a charming, impatient actor in the Traveling Symphony. Cross (“Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development”) will play “Gil,” a brilliant but temperamental theater director. Colantoni (“Veronica Mars,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) will play Brian, agent to a world-famous actress until the pandemic upends the world as he knew it. Obradors (“7th & Union,” “Mayans M.C.”) will appear as Tyler Leander, the precocious son of two movie stars, who learns painful life lessons by watching the adults around him respond to crisis.

Zovatto is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Tyerman. Petty is repped by APA and Vanguard Management Group. McQueen is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Buchwald. Cross is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners; UTA; and Sloane Offer. Colantoni is repped by Vanguard Management, Innovative Artists and The Characters Talent Agency. Obradors is repped by The Osbrink Agency and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

The 10-episode series is being adapted for the screen by Patrick Somerville, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Hiro Murai will executive produce and direct. Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Jessica Rhoades, Dylan Russell, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson also executive produce, with Nick Cuse and David Nicksay serving as co-executive producers. Paramount Television will produce.